Remy Garrison Ignites 2026 with S.H.H. (DELUXE) and Fiery New Single “Cherry Bomb”

Nashville: Remy Garrison is kicking off 2026 with momentum and attitude, releasing S.H.H. (DELUXE) —an expanded version of her breakout EP featuring two new tracks, including the bold focus single, “Cherry Bomb.”

The release arrives on the heels of a major career upswing for the Alabama native, who was recently selected for the prestigious ASCAP Guidance from Publishers for Songwriters (GPS) Program and named a “Woman to Watch in 2026” by Women of Country.

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With S.H.H., Remy Garrison appears to be stepping into a lane that blends country roots with a more contemporary pop sensibility—an evolution that has proven to resonate with broader audiences, as seen in artists like Taylor Swift. Garrison has the vocal strength, songwriting instinct, and presence to make that leap, and this release could mark the beginning of that transition. Time will tell how far it reaches, but the trajectory is clear.

As with any era in music, even the biggest stars eventually make room for new voices to rise. Whether Garrison follows a similar path or carves out something entirely her own, her emergence signals healthy competition—and for fans, that only means more compelling music and performances ahead.

A confident step forward, “Cherry Bomb” finds Garrison leaning into a dynamic blend of country roots and polished pop energy. The track opens with a strings-driven introduction before shifting into a swagger-filled, high-gloss anthem—playful, unpredictable, and unapologetically self-assured.

Co-written by Garrison alongside Amy Peters and Davin Kingston (whose credits include cuts with John Legend and Nate Smith), the song introduces a character who’s equal parts charm and spark—sweet on the surface, but not to be underestimated. That tension between softness and strength runs deep throughout Garrison’s S.H.H. era.

“This song feels like the most honest version of my personality,” says Garrison. “There’s a sweetness to it, but there’s also a warning. I’ve learned that I don’t have to dim anything about myself to make other people comfortable and ‘Cherry Bomb’ really lives in that space.”

Also new to the deluxe project is “Subtle,” co-written with Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae; credits with Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and Gavin DeGraw). The track offers a more restrained, introspective counterpoint, highlighting Garrison’s versatility as she moves effortlessly between bold statements and quieter moments.

Production across S.H.H. (DELUXE) is split between Mark Siegel—who helmed standout tracks including “Bite Back,” “Good for Something,” “Clear Liquor,” “Icebreaker,” “Happy Ending,” “Cherry Bomb,” and “Subtle”—and Austin Cannon, who produced “Sweet ‘N Low” and “Tongue Tied.”

S.H.H. (DELUXE) Tracklist:

“Sweet ‘N Low” (Remy Garrison, Austin Cannon, Abbey Rowe, JB Somers)

“Bite Back” (Remy Garrison, Shane Yoder, Sarah Jones, Mark Siegel)

“Good for Something” (Remy Garrison, Elena Jones, Garrett Mireles, Mark Siegel)

“Clear Liquor” (Remy Garrison, Shane Yoder, Logan Murrell, Mark Siegel)

“Icebreaker” (Remy Garrison, Shane Yoder, Mark Siegel)

“Tongue Tied” (Remy Garrison, Shane Yoder, Logan Murrell, Mark Siegel)

“Happy Ending” (Remy Garrison, Hope Blanchard, Ray Aley)

“Cherry Bomb” (Remy Garrison, Amy Peters, Davin Kingston)

“Subtle” (Remy Garrison, Nash Overstreet)

Originally introduced as a deeply personal project shaped by independence and self-discovery, S.H.H. marked a defining moment for Garrison as both a songwriter and artist. With the addition of “Cherry Bomb” and “Subtle,” the deluxe release pushes that narrative even further—sharper, more direct, and grounded in a clearer sense of identity.

Across the project, Garrison continues to establish herself among country music’s next wave, balancing diaristic songwriting with a modern, genre-blurring edge. If the original EP was about finding her voice, S.H.H. (DELUXE) makes one thing clear—she’s not holding it back.

About Remy

Birmingham, Alabama–born Remy Garrison is a rising pop-country artist known for her infectious melodies, laid-back delivery, and fearless storytelling. Since the age of 15, she has made regular trips to Nashville, building a loyal following with performances at iconic Broadway venues including Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and Rippy’s Honky Tonk.

Her 2023 debut EP, Southern Luxury, surpassed one million streams, followed by a strong run of 2024 releases that included her country radio debut with “Get It Girl” and a feature on SiriusXM’s On The Horizon with “Delusional.” In October 2025, she released S.H.H., further cementing her place in the genre.

In December 2025, Garrison earned a Women of Country nomination and was later selected for the ASCAP GPS Class of 2026, solidifying her reputation as a songwriter to watch. Bold, authentic, and unapologetically herself, Remy Garrison continues to carve out her own lane in modern country music.

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