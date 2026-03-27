ERNEST Announces Third Full-Length Studio Album Deep Blue

ERNEST is diving into a new creative chapter, announcing his third full-length studio album Deep Blue, set for release May 1 via Big Loud Records.

A natural evolution from his early Locals Only days, Deep Blue finds ERNEST leaning into both personal growth and sonic exploration, channeling the laid-back, sun-soaked spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands—a place that has deeply influenced his life and music. The 13-track project blends his signature sharp songwriting with a breezy, coastal vibe, delivering a nostalgic, reflective listen that feels like an escape.

Fans are getting an early taste of the album with the release of the title track “Deep Blue” alongside a studio version of “End Of The Night,” continuing to build momentum around a project that already includes standout cuts like “Lorelei” and “Boat Named After You.” For the first time, ERNEST also incorporates outside songs into the mix, pulling from a powerhouse group of writers including Toby Keith, Paul Overstreet and more—adding new depth to the album’s storytelling.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Jacob Durrett, Deep Blue highlights the maturity and versatility that have made ERNEST one of Nashville’s most respected hitmakers, earning him multiple CMA Triple Play honors and a reputation as a go-to songwriter on Music Row.

Currently out on his “Live From The South Tour,” ERNEST continues to build on that momentum, bringing along rising artists from his own DeVille Records imprint as he takes the new music directly to fans across the country.

Deep Blue Tracklist