Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Marshmello for “Where We Go”

Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Marshmello for “Where We Go”

GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer and artist Marshmello has teamed up with Diamond-certified country superstar Thomas Rhett for a brand new single, “Where We Go,” out now. The track further cements Marshmello’s growing footprint in country music while showcasing Rhett’s ever-evolving, genre-bending style.

Built on a slick fusion of sounds, “Where We Go” pairs shimmering synth textures with a twang-driven guitar intro, creating a seamless blend of electronic and country influences. Rhett’s laid-back, melodic delivery rides effortlessly over Marshmello’s warm, polished production before the track builds into a chant-ready chorus primed for everything from late-night last calls to festival main stages.

The release continues a strong run of country collaborations for Marshmello, who has steadily carved out space in the genre. Recent tracks like “Better Man Than Me” with Hudson Westbrook and “Holy Water” featuring Jelly Roll have drawn praise for their ability to merge modern production with traditional country elements. That momentum dates back to his chart-topping hit “Miles On It” with Kane Brown, which made history as the first song to debut at No. 1 on both the Top Dance/Electronic Songs and Top Country Songs charts.

Meanwhile, Thomas Rhett continues to push boundaries of his own. The new single follows his current Top 5 hit “Ain’t A Bad Life” featuring Jordan Davis, as well as his recent release “Georgia On My Mind,” a soulful take on the classic that’s been featured in ESPN’s Masters Tournament campaign.

Looking ahead, Rhett is set to hit the road this summer with his “must-watch” The Soundtrack to Life Tour, a 20+ city run that will feature a rotating lineup of rising talent including ERNEST, Kashus Culpepper, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Conner Smith, with Emily Ann Roberts opening each night.

The tour will kick off with a milestone moment—co-headlining stadium shows with Niall Horan, including a hometown stop at GEODIS Park, marking the first-ever headline concerts at the venue.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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