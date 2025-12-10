Lineup Announced For NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

Nashville is gearing up once again to host the biggest New Year’s party in the country as NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH returns to CBS on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The star-packed, five-hour celebration will broadcast live from Music City (8:00–10:00 PM ET/PT and 10:30 PM–1:30 AM ET/PT) and stream on Paramount+, showcasing the very best of Nashville’s music scene as the world rings in 2025.

This year’s lineup is nothing short of massive. Viewers can look forward to performances from Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Dwight Yoakam—each taking the stage from venues and clubs across Nashville. The telecast will also feature appearances from comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, SiriusXM’s Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Adding to the excitement, Luke Combs’ Category 10 in downtown Nashville has been named the official in-person watch party for this year’s Big Bash. GRAMMY-winning icon Dwight Yoakam will perform live with newly added special guest Marcus King, with Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack also making appearances throughout the night. The event is free and open to fans 21+ on a first-come basis beginning at 6 PM. Guaranteed entry and VIP upgrades are available for purchase.

As previously announced, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will headline the live festivities from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, joined by CeCe Winans and the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers. Nashville’s signature Music Note Drop and a stunning Central Time fireworks display will once again anchor the celebration, while the broadcast also features a countdown to midnight in the Eastern time zone.

With performances stretching across downtown and the brightest names in country music leading the night, Nashville is poised once again to be the epicenter of America’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

