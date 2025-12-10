Laura Bryna Hits #1 On Mediabase U.S. Holiday Chart With “Wishlist,”

In a standout moment for independent country artists, Nashville’s own Laura Bryna has officially topped the Mediabase U.S. Holiday Chart with her festive favorite “Wishlist,” claiming the #1 spot over icons like Dean Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, The Jonas Brothers, and Cher. The milestone marks a career-defining achievement for Bryna—an artist who continues to climb without the backing of a major label.

Originally released in 2023, “Wishlist” has steadily grown into a modern holiday staple, returning each season with even more momentum. Powered by Bryna’s signature “Miss Christmas” charm, the bright Christmas-pop anthem has topped Holiday Retail Radio, broken into the Top 5 on the U.S. Holiday Radio Chart, and reached the Top 20 on Adult Contemporary—ultimately setting the stage for this year’s breakthrough #1.

“I’m overwhelmed and so grateful,” Bryna shares. “Being born on Christmas Day, the holidays have always been magical for me. To see ‘Wishlist’ resonate so deeply with so many people—especially as an independent artist—and become part of their celebrations… It truly means the world. This #1 is a gift I’ll never forget.”

Bryna’s chart-topping success shines a light on the growing impact of independent voices in the country music landscape. Navigating the industry outside of the major-label system, she has built her audience season by season, song by song, through genuine connection and a fiercely dedicated work ethic.

That grassroots momentum was front and center again this year, as Bryna brought her holiday cheer to national stages and broadcasts including the Hollywood Christmas Parade, Fox 5 New York’s Good Day New York, CBS’s Great Day Live, and Nashville’s Talk of the Town.

While “Wishlist” continues to be the crown jewel of her catalog each December, Bryna has also carved out a lane as a fearless country-rock storyteller. Recent singles like “Painkiller,” “Over Being Under You,” and the Sam Feldt-produced “Painkiller (YeeDM Remix)” highlight her genre-blending instincts, while her hit “Rise” struck a deeply personal chord with listeners. The song’s vintage-country feel and emotional honesty sparked a wave of viral responses online, where fans shared how the track helped them through mental health challenges. Bryna later appeared on KTLA for World Mental Health Day to discuss the song’s impact.

