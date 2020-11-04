Lindsay Ell & Mitchell Tenpenny To Perform At Christmas 4 Kids Event

Country stars Lindsay Ell and Mitchell Tenpenny have signed on to perform at the Christmas 4 Kids “When Pigs Fly” dinner event in Hendersonville, TN this Saturday, November 7. The evening will feature a BBQ dinner and bourbon tasting event with additional performances by Rockland Road and other surprise musical guests. The new Christmas 4 Kids fundraising effort will be made possible thanks to a partnership with Live Love Nashville, the Hendersonville Parks Department and HolidayFest.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Christmas 4 Kids show again this year,” says Tenpenny. “I always love getting to be a part of giving back to the greater Nashville community as a native myself! Can’t wait to have a fun night with everyone!”

Catered by Martin’s BBQ, the dinner will take place at 7:00 pm/CT behind the Ultimate Party Super Store located at 246 West Main Street in Hendersonville. Tickets are $50.00 each, with an additional charge of $5.00 for Bourbon Tasting, provided by Lipman Brothers, and $10.00 to participate in a rib-eating contest sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. This event is also the first in a series of Hendersonville Hometown Jam music events for 2020. The Hometown Jam was started in 2019 by the Hendersonville Parks Department, and this year will feature multiple nights that benefit different charities throughout the year.

Live Love Nashville, a local 501c3 that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various local charities, will be hosting an online giving campaign with 100% of all gifts going to C4K. Live Love Nashville’s core values are helping children who are less fortunate, and this mission is a perfect match for C4K.

HolidayFest is a non-profit community service organization that serves as the umbrella organization to promote, market, and act as the governing body to set policies and determine approval of the charity and service organizations that are supported. HolidayFest has worked to raise funds for local charities for the past 16 years.

To close out this year’s events, on Monday, November 23, country music artist Phil Vassar will host Phil Vassar & Friends for an at-home virtual concert starting at 7:00 pm/CT. Online tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased at philvassar.com. Virtual meet-and-greet passes can also be purchased for an additional amount.

Due to current social distancing restrictions, the shopping spree will be done a little differently this year. Each child will still receive the $150.00 shopping spree, but the kids will provide “wish lists” to volunteers who will personally shop for them at the Hendersonville Walmart on December 7th-8th. The Christmas gifts will then be delivered to the children at their appropriate schools on December 15.