LISTEN: Carl Ray’s “Get On Board”

Nashville-based independent artist Carl Ray has just unveiled his latest single, “Get On Board,” (listen above) a stirring gospel-bluegrass anthem produced by Grammy-winner Greg Cole and released on Sucarnoochee Records. A passionate call to faith and renewal, the song blends spiritual urgency with masterful musicianship—offering listeners a heartfelt reminder that redemption is only a ride away.

Driven by a tight, melodic chorus—“This train is leaving for Heaven / Get on board…”—Ray’s newest track captures the spirit of salvation in motion. With an all-star cast of bluegrass talent, including Darrin Vincent (Dailey and Vincent) on upright bass, BJ Cherryhomes on fiddle, Seth Mulder on guitar, and Josh Swift on dobro, “Get On Board” rolls forward with the power and grace of a gospel-fueled locomotive.

From the opening strum to the final harmony, “Get On Board” feels like a journey through time and soul—where every dobro slide, fiddle wail, and lyric carries the listener closer to the light. Described as “a spiritual journey on wheels,” the song’s rhythm mirrors steel rails and open skies, with Carl Ray’s voice offering both invitation and reassurance.

There’s urgency here—but not pressure. Instead, Ray sings with empathy, offering a final boarding call to those seeking grace, hope, and new beginnings. The result is a fresh, uplifting track that blends the warmth of classic country with the spiritual depth of Southern gospel.

