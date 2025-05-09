Gibson & FirstBank Amphitheater Raise 49K For Music Education

Gibson Gives, the non-profit division of Nashville based Gibson Guitar, has partnered once again with FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN, to raise funds to support Williamson County Public Schools and music education initiatives. Through their partnership this year, these organizations brought their selection of 15 hand-signed guitars from Chappell Roan, Slash, Third Eye Blind, The New Kids on the Block, Train, Yellowcard, Staind, Seether, Jamey Johnson, and more to the Strumming With The Stars Gibson Gives and Julien’s Auction which raised over $49,000 this spring. To date, the Gibson Gives and FirstBank FirstBank Amphitheater Music Education Program has raised over $169,000 for Williamson County Public Schools.

“We are proud to once again partner with FirstBank Amphitheater to continue supporting Williamson County schools and their music and arts programs,” says Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “We recognize the importance of arts education in offering an outlet for expression and fostering growth for students.”

“This is another great year of fundraising for Williamson County arts programs,” adds Rick McEachern, Owner of FirstBank Amphitheater. “FirstBank Amphitheater is honored to continue our role in raising money that gives back to the local community and encourages and contributes to the next generation of musicians coming from the County.”

“The Gibson Gives program helps Williamson County Schools give more complete music instruction to all our students,” adds Jason Golden, Superintendent of Williamson County Schools. “We’ve focused Gibson donations on those larger instruments that can be prohibitively expensive for families, such as tubas, baritones, and bass clarinets. Thanks to Gibson Gives, students can now choose to learn any instrument they set their hearts on.”

Proceeds from the Strumming With The Stars Gibson Gives and Julien’s Auction were donated to the Gibson Gives and FirstBank Amphitheater music education program, whose previous auction initiatives have raised over $169,000 to support the next generation of musicians in Williamson County’s public schools. Highlights from the auction included a Gibson Demo Shop 2020 Slash Collection “Victoria” Les Paul Goldtop guitar with doodles and a signature from Chappell Roan, 2025’s “Best New Artist” GRAMMY® Award winner; a 2021 Gibson Custom Les Paul Custom electric guitar in Ebony VOS finish signed in gold pen by Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash; a 2023 Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s electric guitar in Blueberry Burst signed by members of 90s alt-rock band Third Eye Blind, and more guitars signed by members of Yellowcard, The New Kids on the Block, Staind, Seether, Jamey Johnson, Train, and more.

FirstBank Amphitheater is one of Nashville.com’s favorite venues, we like to call it “The Red Rocks of the South.” It’s a world-class boutique amphitheater nestled within a beautiful, wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Located at the Graystone Quarry in Thompson’s Station at the southern border of Franklin, Tennessee.

