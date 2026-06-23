Carly Pearce Announces New Album “Honest Woman”

Carly Pearce is returning to her roots with the announcement of her fifth studio album, Honest Woman, arriving August 28 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

Alongside the album announcement, the GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist released a brand-new track, “She Don’t,” giving fans another preview of what promises to be one of the most personal projects of her career. (watch above)

Available now across all streaming platforms, “She Don’t” showcases Pearce’s signature storytelling and sharp lyrical perspective while embracing the traditional country sound that has become a hallmark of her music.

Co-produced by Pearce and longtime collaborator Ben West, Honest Woman finds the Kentucky native reflecting on every chapter of her life and career. Through deeply personal songs and narrative-driven lyrics, the project represents both a return to her musical beginnings and a celebration of the woman she has become.

The album features collaborations with Riley Green, Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, further highlighting Pearce’s continued embrace of the bluegrass and traditional country influences that first inspired her to pursue music.

“When I started making Honest Woman, I found myself rediscovering who I am and why I wanted to be a country music singer in the first place,” Pearce said. “This album takes me back to the beginning of my story, where the sounds of classic country and bluegrass music shaped who I am. I’m so proud of this body of work, and I truly feel like it’s my best yet.”

The album announcement follows a busy CMA Fest week for Pearce, who was seemingly dropping hints about the project throughout Nashville. The phrase “Honest Woman” appeared at several of her festival events, including her annual Carly’s Closet charity pop-up benefiting the CMA Foundation, which raised $20,000 this year.

Fans also spotted the phrase around downtown Nashville during Pearce’s appearances as a CMA Fest Artist of the Day, as well as at performances at Nissan Stadium, Billboard Country Live at Category 10, SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour and Spotify House. The clues quickly fueled speculation among fans that Honest Woman would be the title of her next project.

The new album arrives at a pivotal moment in Pearce’s career. Already one of country music’s most respected voices, she continues to build on a résumé that includes multiple No. 1 hits, membership in the Grand Ole Opry and some of the genre’s highest honors.

With Honest Woman, Pearce appears poised to deliver her most authentic statement yet—one rooted in traditional country music, personal growth and the storytelling that has made her one of Nashville’s most beloved artists.

Honest Woman will be released August 28. Fans can stream “She Don’t” now.

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