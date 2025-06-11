CONCERT REVIEW: Counting Crows At The Pinnacle

The iconic ’90s rock band Counting Crows took the stage last night (6/10) at Nashville’s newest venue, The Pinnacle, kicking off The Complete Sweets! Tour. With support from Jersey-born rockers The Gaslight Anthem, the California natives are touring to celebrate their first album in nearly a decade. Fans of all ages, especially those who came of age during the height of their popularity, showed up to relive the magic and embrace the new era of Crows.

This was my first time visiting The Pinnacle since it opened earlier this spring, and honestly, I was impressed. The venue felt like the perfect size for the band’s fanbase; big enough to feel like an event, but intimate enough to connect with the music. The open layout, especially the large general admission pit, made it easy to get close without feeling packed in.

They opened the night with “Spaceman in Tulsa,” a track off the new album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! Before diving deeper into the set, frontman Adam Duritz shared a vulnerable moment with the crowd, explaining how the pandemic interrupted the writing process. They had started working on the album just before COVID hit, but after losing creative momentum during lockdown, he said it wasn’t until this past year or so that inspiration came back full force.

To everyone’s surprise, they played “Mr. Jones” just fourth in the setlist, even though some fans around me were convinced they’d save their biggest hit (with over 900 million streams on Spotify) for the encore. They didn’t skip the classics like “Colorblind” and “Round Here,” which brought out the energy from the older crowd feeling the ’90s nostalgia.

One of the most memorable moments came when Duritz sat at a piano and slowed things down. I was shocked when he launched into a cover of Taylor Swift’s “The 1” from her folklore album. Although I do not identify as a Swiftie, I could acknowledge it was a magical cover. He followed it up with “A Long December,” another emotional favorite that hit home for longtime fans.

When they returned for their encore, I hoped to hear either “Accidentally In Love” or “Big Yellow Taxi,” two of their most popular and iconic songs. Sadly, they skipped both, but they did close out with “Hanginaround” and then “Holiday in Spain,” which I didn’t know but still vibed with.

Growing up, Counting Crows were always in my life’s background. Whether on the radio, in movies, or playing softly from my parents’ stereo. Watching the crowd connect was amazing. The Crows are as energetic as ever and it was a night full of old memories and new surprises!

–Sidney Roberts

SETLIST:

Spaceman in Tulsa

Hard Candy

St. Robinson in His Cadillac Dream

Mr. Jones

Virginia Through the Rain

Omaha

If I Could Give All My Love -or- Richard Manuel Is Dead

With Love, From A‐Z

Miami

God of Ocean Tides

Colorblind

Start Again (Teenage Fanclub cover)

Round Here

Rain King

the 1 (Taylor Swift cover)

A Long December

Encore:

Under the Aurora

Hanginaround

Holiday in Spain

