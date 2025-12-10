LISTEN: The Lowest Pair’s “Tiny Rebellions”

Alt-folk duo, The Lowest Pair is kicking off the new year with a bold new chapter, sharing their striking new single “Tiny Rebellions” ahead of their upcoming album Always As Young As We’ll Ever Be, due out January 23. Produced by acclaimed studio visionary Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, Neko Case), the project marks the duo’s first studio release in six years—and showcases a daring expansion of their sound.

“Tiny Rebellions” steps outside the tender, rootsy intimacy fans have come to love from Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee. Instead, the track erupts with thunderous percussion and ghostly harmonies, wrapped in a richly atmospheric backdrop. Lyrically, the song centers on the moment when love unexpectedly reenters a life—fragile, hopeful, and full of possibilities. Even in its darkest corners, the track leans toward light, acknowledging the small, often unseen sparks of optimism that guide us forward.

Always As Young As We’ll Ever Be finds The Lowest Pair stretching into deeper textures and broader sonic landscapes without losing the minimalist magic that has defined their career. Across 10 thoughtful tracks, the duo embraces life’s imperfections rather than avoiding them, exploring the beauty in uncertainty and the emotional cycles that shape us—love and loss, joy and disappointment, failure and renewal. It’s an album rooted in humanity and connection, offering comfort and truth in equal measure.

The Lowest Pair will take their new music overseas early next year, embarking on a European tour throughout January and February 2026. The duo also announced a run of Northwestern U.S. shows, with additional dates on the way.

