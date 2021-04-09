Lamont Van Hook – Something New

Another add this week to our Nashville Pics is Lamont Van Hook and his single – Something New.

As a young child, Lamont Van Hook was constantly surrounded by music and musicians who would play a great role in shaping his unique musical style.

Born into two families which boasted musical talents both studied and natural, Lamont reflects, “I don’t think I had much choice in the matter, my family says that they always knew what my career choice would be and deep down I guess I did too”. Lamont received much of his early training in his family church and by watching many of his family members “Do Their Thing”.

An Oakland, CA native, Lamont began appearing professionally at age 14 as a drummer in a local R&B top 40 band. His recording debut came at about the same time, but in the gospel music genre.

website: www.LamontVanHook.com

