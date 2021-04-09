Mark Collie Is Back

Mark Collie has announced his return to radio airwaves with his latest single, “The Son of a Gun,” which drops via BFD / Audium Nashville / Harvest Entertainment tomorrow, Friday, April 9. Watch the official music video above.

“The Son of a Gun” was written by Collie and Hollywood writer, director and filmmaker Jonathan Hensleigh (Die Hard with a Vengeance, Jumanji, Armageddon, The Punisher).

“This was my first songwriting collaboration with Jonathan,” explains Collie. “He came up with the idea and it really fit the album and gave us an opportunity to recognize and honor those who keep us safe and free.”

“It started with a conversation about our World War II survivor fathers,” adds Hensleigh. “Men who had to carry a firearm in the line of duty and what effect that has on a person when they return from combat.”

The new single will be included on Collie’s forthcoming album, Book of My Blues, set to release later this year. Additional information on the new album will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can pre-order “The Son of a Gun” here.

In addition to multiple Top 10 country hits, Collie’s songs have been recorded by some of country music’s most iconic recording artists including Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Martina McBride, George Jones and ALABAMA.