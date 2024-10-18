NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Devon Beck with her just released song “Blame It”.

Devon Beck is solidifying her presence in country music with the upcoming release of her single, “Blame It. The track, co-written with Nathan Wilson, Cody Garrett, and Sam Johnson, dives into the complexities of a relationship strained by blame and the struggles tied to alcohol addiction. Its driving rhythm underscores the tension of the song’s themes, showcasing Devon’s ability to pair compelling storytelling with dynamic sound.

Hailed as a “musical force” by CelebMix, Devon’s authenticity has earned her a dedicated fanbase. Her music has reached nearly 370,000 streams on Spotify, and her engaging presence on TikTok has further amplified her reach. This success has also caught the attention of notable industry figures, leading to collaborations, including one with fellow artist Sam Grow.

Devon has played over 600 shows, including at high-profile venues like Nashville’s Whiskey Jam and the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which draws a crowd of around 500,000. Her performances have seen her share the stage with a range of artists, from Ernest and Joe Nichols to Maddie & Tae, Brett Young, Everclear, and Nate Barnes.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Devon’s journey began with local open mic nights, where she gradually built the confidence and stage presence that now defines her performances. After moving to Nashville in 2019, she released her debut EP, One Sided Expectations, on her 18th birthday, featuring songs that reflect her experiences with love and heartbreak. This release earned her recognition as an “Artist to Watch” from country star Jimmie Allen and a nomination for Album/EP of the Year at the Central PA Music Awards.

As she continues to perform and grow her catalog, Devon’s fans eagerly await the release of “Blame It,” anticipating another track that blends her lyrical vulnerability with her signature sound. Her work in venues across Nashville, like Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Luke Bryan’s rooftop bar, has cemented her reputation as a captivating live performer, making her one of the rising stars to watch in the country music scene.

