The Band Caves New Single – High On the Moment

The Band Caves are an emerging Canadian country rock outfit led by singer-songwriter Josh McCabe. Building upon previous iterations of the Caves project, The Band Caves marks the definitive expression of McCabe’s work.

With a warm and energized rock-edged sound and deeply reflective lyrics, The Band Caves emerges as a fresh and promising addition to Canada’s storied country music industry. Their newest single, “High on the Moment,” captures the essence of summer and the fleeting nature of life’s precious moments. This single also marks the band’s first release under McCabe’s newly formed label, Royal City Music Group.

“High on the Moment” showcases the band’s signature blend of rock ‘n’ roll-driven country music, highlighting Jamie Ball on guitars and introducing Brent Lively on drums. “We’re big fans of rock ‘n’ roll,” McCabe shares with a smirk, “and we really want to bring big guitars back into country music.” Drawing inspiration from esteemed artists such as Needtobreathe, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, and Brett Young, The Band Caves skillfully weaves together a country sound infused with rock and folk elements, all delivered with an inspirational twist. Their polished yet authentic sound crackles this time around with playful pop-punk ethos too, sure to flood listeners with that nostalgic summer drive feeling.

Reflecting on his creative process, McCabe explains, “Whenever I write a song, I want it to come from a deep place. From a place of conviction. I want to sing things that I truly feel in my heart.” His journey illustrates a willingness to let the music lead the way. And indeed, The Band Caves is headed somewhere remarkable. With over 5 million streams on Spotify and a #1 song on the Indie Canadian Country countdown, they are poised to become prominent figures in the Canadian country industry and beyond.

The name, “The Band Caves,” pays homage to the gospel-based idea of finding oneself in a metaphorical cave — a place of isolation, despair, and hopelessness. For McCabe, these moments represent an opportunity to remember you’re not alone and to gradually move toward the light. Reflecting on his early musical influences, McCabe fondly recalls discovering pop rock as a teenager, citing bands like Lifehouse, Matchbox 20, and Goo Goo Dolls as inspirations. These artists instilled in him a love for organic & natural sounds, and a deep appreciation for songs that tell a story.

The Band Caves is a reflection of McCabe’s musical journey. Find their music on all platforms and join this heartfelt exploration of country rock music that resonates with authenticity and purpose.



