James Taylor to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning music icon James Taylor will step into the circle for the very first time on Tuesday, November 11, joining the Grand Ole Opry’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration.

Though best known for his indelible mark on folk and pop, Taylor’s ties to country music run deep. Opry legend George Hamilton IV was among the first to champion his work, introducing country audiences to Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind” in 1969 and “Sweet Baby James” in 1971.

Over the years, Taylor—who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame—has found kindred spirits in Nashville. He has collaborated with Chris Stapleton and longtime Opry member Vince Gill, and in 2011, he performed “Wichita Lineman” at Country Music: In Performance at the White House alongside Lyle Lovett and Opry member Alison Krauss. His duet with Krauss, “How’s The World Treating You,” earned a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration.

For his Opry debut, Taylor will be joined by Opry members Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris. The evening will also feature previously announced performers Scotty Hasting, Jamey Johnson, Craig Morgan, and Gary Sinise with the Lieutenant Dan Band.

“The Opry has been built over the last 100 years in large part by songwriters and storytellers. To have one of the very best ever with us to celebrate 100 years is amazing to so many of us,” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers.

The Opry’s Rhinestone Milestone birthday month kicks off the first weekend of October with Opry Plaza Parties sponsored by Durango Boots, COUNTRY Financial, and Boot Barn. October 5 will mark a milestone Opry 100 show celebrating WSM Radio, the Opry’s broadcast home for a century, as well as Opry Community Day for Tennessee residents. On October 11, Kathy Mattea will be inducted as the newest member of the Opry family.

