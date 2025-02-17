 


Photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Lainey Wilson Scores Her Eighth #1

Lainey Wilson continues her amazing streak at country radio, securing her eighth #1 single with “4x4xU” via Broken Bow Records. (watch above)

Wilson is also set to embark on her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour this March, marking yet another major milestone in her career. The tour will take Wilson across the U.S. and Europe, with a stop here in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 2nd. GET TICKETS HERE! She’ll be joined by an all-star lineup of special guests, including ERNEST, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins, and Zach Meadows.

Wilson recently teamed up with British singer-songwriter Myles Smith for a special remix of his song “Nice To Meet You,” now available for streaming and sharing.

Her latest album, Whirlwind, produced by Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce, dropped last summer via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and quickly made waves. The project debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200—her first-ever top 10 entry—and earned a nomination for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Wilson’s whirlwind year has been nothing short of historic. In the past 12 months, she:
✅ Was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
✅ Performed at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show
✅ Won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards
✅ Took home three ACM Awards and two CMA Awards
✅ Made her CMA Awards hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning & Luke Bryan
✅ Received the ACM Triple Crown Award (for winning Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and New Female Vocalist of the Year)
✅ Earned the ACM Milestone Award (for an unprecedented year in country music)

Wilson has now delivered eight #1 hits, including “4x4xU,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and the 2x Platinum-certified “Heart Like A Truck.” She’s also collaborated with some of music’s biggest names, including Post Malone (“Nosedive”), Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”), and HARDY (“wait in the truck”).

Beyond music, Wilson has made her mark on television and film. She made her acting debut in Yellowstone Season 5 and recently returned for the series’ final episode. Additionally, she wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma” for the highly anticipated Twisters movie.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

