BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Signs Alexandra Kay

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville has officially welcomed Alexandra Kay to its artist roster, celebrating the signing with the upcoming release of her energetic and irresistibly catchy new single, “Cupid’s A Cowgirl,” out Friday, February 21. The track arrives just in time for the launch of her headlining “Cupid’s A Cowgirl” Tour, which kicks off February 23 in Jacksonville, Florida, and spans the U.S. and Canada.

Jon Loba, President of Frontline Recordings, Americas at BMG, expressed his excitement about adding Kay to the label family, “I’ve known Alexandra for years and have always been impressed by her talent, passion, and relentless work ethic. But what truly sets her apart is her strategic mindset—she’s not just building a moment, she’s building a career that will last a lifetime. Watching her cultivate such a strong, organic connection with fans reminds me of when I first met Jelly Roll. Ironically, he saw the same qualities in her and invited her on tour last year. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Alexandra to the BMG family and help her continue to grow.”

Closing out her biggest year yet, Kay made major career strides in 2024 with breakthrough releases and an intensive touring schedule. She introduced herself to even more fans across the country while touring with Jelly Roll on his sold-out Beautifully Broken Arena Tour, further solidifying her reputation as a rising star. She also landed her first major motion picture soundtrack feature on Twisters: The Album and made waves as one of the top-selling artists on TikTok Shop for music, proving her influence extends beyond just the stage.

Now, Alexandra is in the studio working on her debut project with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, gearing up to bring new music to fans both in the U.S. and abroad. Her international All I’ve Ever Known U.K. & Europe Tour is already selling out, with shows in Amsterdam, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast, and Manchester completely booked.

Her debut album, All I’ve Ever Known (2023), was a game-changer, reaching #1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts worldwide and earning her a Top 10 spot on Billboard’s Country Album, Emerging Artist, and HeatSeeker charts—all as an independent artist.

Kay has also shared the stage and collaborated with some of country music’s biggest names, including Jelly Roll, Randy Travis, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Gary LeVox, Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker, and Scott Stapp of Creed. Since making her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022, she’s continued to tour the world and notch major career moments—most recently performing in London’s Hyde Park as a special guest for Morgan Wallen’s sold-out show and supporting Jelly Roll at his packed hometown performance in Nashville.

