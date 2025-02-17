 


Cody Johnson Rocks Doubleheader At Bridgestone
Photo by Jay Trevino

Cody Johnson Rocks Doubleheader At Bridgestone

Cody Johnson delivered back-to-back sold-out performances at Bridgestone Arena this past weekend, drawing over 30,000 fans for an unforgettable two-night spectacle in Nashville. Following his record-breaking debut at the venue last year—where he set the mark for the most tickets sold by a male country artist in their Bridgestone debut—Johnson once again proved why he’s one of country music’s most electrifying performers.

Johnson made both nights even more special by welcoming surprise guests to the stage. On Friday, Randy Houser (who also served as an opener) joined him for a powerful rendition of “Seven Spanish Angels”, while Marcus King closed out the show with an electric performance of “Call Me The Breeze.”

Saturday’s show took things up another notch with three major collaborations—Ian Munsick joined Cody for “Long Live Cowgirls”, Luke Combs surprised the crowd with a performance of his smash hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart”, and Carrie Underwood made an appearance to sing their soon-to-be #1 duet “I’m Gonna Love You.”

The weekend’s lineup of openers set the stage for two high-energy nights. Friday featured Chayce Beckham and Randy Houser, while Saturday welcomed Drew Baldridge and Ashley McBryde to the Bridgestone spotlight.

But it was Cody Johnson at the heart of it all. As a performer, his vocal power is among the most underrated in all of music—and when he plants his boots and lets loose, he unleashes a soul-stirring instrument that leaves crowds in absolute awe.

Johnson’s “Leather Deluxe Tour” is already proving to be a success, having kicked off just three weeks ago and already racking up seven consecutive sold-out shows. With momentum on his side, it’s clear that Cody Johnson is delivering country music at its absolute finest—one powerhouse performance at a time.

Cody & Luke Combs. Photo by Jay Trevino
Ian Munsick & Cody. Photo by Jay Trevino
Randy Houser & Cody.Photo by Jay Trevino
Jake Mears, Cody, Marcus King Jody Bartula. Photo by Jay Trevino
Carrie Underwood & Cody Johnson. Photo by Jay Trevino

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

