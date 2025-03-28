Lainey Wilson Celebrates Two Number Ones

BMI’s Grammy-winning artist Lainey Wilson – who is currently nominated for seven ACM Awards including “Entertainer of the Year” – marked a significant milestone in her career yesterday (3/27) at the historic Bradley’s Barn, by celebrating her latest No. One chart toppers “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “4x4xU.” More than 200 music industry guests gathered at the iconic location to celebrate the Broken Bow Records artist, where they filled the parking lot with 4×4 trucks and soaked in Country music history.

The event was hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s MaryAnn Keen who kicked off with remarks on Wilson’s seventh consecutive No. One at Country radio, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” as she was joined onstage by her co-writers Trannie Anderson (BMI) and Paul Sikes (ASCAP). The celebration continued by highlighting Wilson’s eighth No. One, “4x4xU,” which just received ACM nominations for “Song of the Year” and “Visual Media of the Year.” She was joined onstage by co-writer Jon Decious (BMI) where he gave credit to co-writer Aaron Raitiere (BMI) and in his absence presented Wilson and Red Light Management’s Mandelyn Monchick with matching jerseys, which were designed by Raitiere after the song was written as a testament to its future success.

Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of Wilson and the songwriters in support of her Heart Like A Truck charitable fund, that supports a variety of causes focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph. Decious was presented with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar in honor of his first No. One as a BMI songwriter.

Bradley’s Barn stands as one of the most important recording studios in Country music history, located in Mt Juliet, TN. Established in the mid-1960s by prominent Country Music Hall of Fame member Owen Bradley, the studio was transformed from a horse barn into a state-of-the-art recording facility where he encouraged his son, Jerry Bradley, to learn to record. The studio provided a creative sanctuary for legendary artists like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Brenda Lee, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, J.J. Cale, Leon Russell, Gordon Lightfoot, Joan Baez and many more becoming a cornerstone of the Nashville sound. In 1980, the original barn was destroyed in a fire and rebuilt in 1984 where Owen, Jerry, Clay and John Bradley have all recorded. Today the studio and historic space has been updated by Owen’s great grandchildren, John and Lillian Grace Bradley, to offer events and live music.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!