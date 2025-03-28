 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Red Light Management’s Mandelyn Monchick, Jon Decious (BMI), Lainey Wilson (BMI), and BMI’s MaryAnn Keen pose with “4X4XU” jerseys gifted by co - writer Aaron Raitiere (BMI) to celebrate the No. One hit . Photo by Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson Celebrates Two Number Ones

BMI’s Grammy-winning artist Lainey Wilson – who is currently nominated for seven ACM Awards including “Entertainer of the Year” – marked a significant milestone in her career yesterday (3/27) at the historic Bradley’s Barn, by celebrating her latest No. One chart toppers “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “4x4xU.” More than 200 music industry guests gathered at the iconic location to celebrate the Broken Bow Records artist, where they filled the parking lot with 4×4 trucks and soaked in Country music history.

“4x4xU” Photo L-R: One Riot’s Amy Patton, Sony Music Publishing’s Rusty Gaston, Reservoir’s John Ozier, Jon Decious (BMI), BMI’s Clay Bradley, Lainey Wilson (BMI), Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart, Broken Bow Records’ Lee Adams, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s Shelley Hargis; Photo by Larry McCormack

The event was hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s MaryAnn Keen who kicked off with remarks on Wilson’s seventh consecutive No. One at Country radio, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” as she was joined onstage by her co-writers Trannie Anderson (BMI) and Paul Sikes (ASCAP). The celebration continued by highlighting Wilson’s eighth No. One, “4x4xU,” which just received ACM nominations for “Song of the Year” and “Visual Media of the Year.” She was joined onstage by co-writer Jon Decious (BMI) where he gave credit to co-writer Aaron Raitiere (BMI) and in his absence presented Wilson and Red Light Management’s Mandelyn Monchick with matching jerseys, which were designed by Raitiere after the song was written as a testament to its future success.

Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of Wilson and the songwriters in support of her Heart Like A Truck charitable fund, that supports a variety of causes focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph. Decious was presented with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar in honor of his first No. One as a BMI songwriter.

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” Photo L-R: BMI’s Clay Bradley, Broken Bow Records’ Lee Adams, Trannie Anderson (BMI), Sony Music Publishing’s Rusty Gaston, Lainey Wilson (BMI), ASCAP’s Duane Hobson, Paul Sikes (ASCAP), Endurance Music Group’s Lauren Funk, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s Shelley Hargis, Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart; Photo by Larry McCormack

Bradley’s Barn stands as one of the most important recording studios in Country music history, located in Mt Juliet, TN. Established in the mid-1960s by prominent Country Music Hall of Fame member Owen Bradley, the studio was transformed from a horse barn into a state-of-the-art recording facility where he encouraged his son, Jerry Bradley, to learn to record. The studio provided a creative sanctuary for legendary artists like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Brenda Lee, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, J.J. Cale, Leon Russell, Gordon Lightfoot, Joan Baez and many more becoming a cornerstone of the Nashville sound. In 1980, the original barn was destroyed in a fire and rebuilt in 1984 where Owen, Jerry, Clay and John Bradley have all recorded. Today the studio and historic space has been updated by Owen’s great grandchildren, John and Lillian Grace Bradley, to offer events and live music.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Gibson Gives Donates To Metro Nashville Piano Program

Gibson Gives Donates To Metro Nashville Piano Program

Continuing the mission of Music City Chopin’s Metro Nashville Piano Donation Program that launched in …

Larkin Poe Set To Kick Off Tour On Apr 8th

Larkin Poe Set To Kick Off Tour On Apr 8th

Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – will kick off their Bloom Tour 2025 …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL