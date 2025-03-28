 


Analog Announces Two New Musical Events

Analog has been a great creative hub for over 15 years, hosting artists, songwriters, and industry leaders just steps from Music Row here in Nashville. And now Analog is introducing two exciting new experiences in partnership with two local organizations – Pitch Music and the Nashville Jazz Workshop.

Pitch Meeting – Every Tuesday Night at Analog
Pitch Music, a non-profit artist development organization dedicated to helping promising talent realize their artistic vision, to bring Pitch Meeting to Analog every Tuesday night. Pitch Meeting is an “open mic night” concept, where local singers and songwriters are invited to perform their original music on the spot to local musicians and artists, with the Pitch Meeting band backing their performance and bringing their songs to life. Every Tuesday night, the performances air live on Pitch Meeting’s Instagram (@pitchmeeting) and YouTube at 7:00pm CST.
Doors open at 6:30pm (Free entry)
Sign-ups open at 7:00pm
Music begins at 7:30pm

Analog Jazz and NJW Present: Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet – Saturday April 5th
To celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, Analog and the Nashville Jazz Workshop present a special performance honoring jazz legend Dr. Oscar Peterson’s centennial. The Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet will perform Dr. Peterson’s iconic compositions alongside jazz standards. Céline Peterson, Oscar’s youngest daughter, will join the ensemble, sharing personal stories about her father’s extraordinary legacy.
Doors open at 7:00pm
Show starts at 8:00pm
Tickets ($36.51)

If you haven’t been to Analog, Now is the perfect time to go!

