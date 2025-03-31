Laci Kaye Booth Makes Her Opry Debut

Geffen Records artist Laci Kaye Booth made her Grand Ole Opry® debut on Saturday, March 29, reaching a milestone she has aspired to ever since she was a child. Stepping into the famed circle for the first time, dressed in vintage Bob Mackie, she performed her new single, “Daddy’s Mugshot,” and a stunning version of “Crazy,” penned by Willie Nelson and popularized by Patsy Cline.

“Tonight I felt the full weight of a little girl’s dream comin’ true,” says Laci Kaye Booth. “It lit a fire in me all over again — the same one that carried me to Nashville in the first place. I’ll never forget the love in that room, and I’m so thankful for every soul who showed up to share it with me.”

Released last Friday, “ Daddy’s Mugshot ” is Booth’s first new song since the release of her 2024 debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World and the Acoustic Sessions.

She will be touring this summer, performing at Morgan Wallen’s Sand in My Boots and North of Nowhere music festivals, supporting Megan Moroney on three dates and rejoining Parker McCollum for select shows on his summer tour.

