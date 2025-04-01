LISTEN: Zach Top’s “I Never Lie,” Live At The Ryman

A new video for Zach Top’s current single, “I Never Lie,” is out today. The video was recorded at Top’s sold-out, two-night headline debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium earlier this year. (Watch above)

Top is nominated for two awards at the upcoming ACM Awards: Album of the Year (Cold Beer & Country Music) and New Male Artist of the Year—his first ACM nominations. Additionally, “I Never Lie” is currently top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Top was also named “the future of country music” by Billboard, nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards and received Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards. Most recently, Top released Me & Billy—a three-song EP featuring 2x Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings.

Top is in the midst of his “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour,” which completely sold out just hours after tickets went on sale and includes upcoming stops at New York’s Terminal 5, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway among others. Additionally, Top is supporting select dates with Alan Jackson on his “Last Call Tour” this spring and will join Dierks Bentley’s “Broken Branches Tour” kicking off in May.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

