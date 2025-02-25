WATCH: Goose Shares “Lead Up”

Goose continues to build anticipation for their upcoming album, Everything Must Go, with the release of their second single, “Lead Up.” Opening with a haunting, distant howl, the track immediately sets a moody, ethereal tone. Laced with introspective lyrics—”oftentimes we worry about the things we waste”—the song carries a melancholic weight, yet its psychedelic undercurrent adds a unique, dreamlike edge. A pulsing snare drum gradually intensifies, fueling the song’s energy before it erupts into a soaring, distortion-laden solo from Rick Mitarotonda. Just as it began, “Lead Up” fades into quiet reflection, leaving the echo of its haunting chorus lingering: “I wish I could take it all away.”

“The record is a collection—of songs, of characters, of moments in our lives,” says Mitarotonda of Everything Must Go. “‘Lead Up’ actually dates back to my teenage years. It started as a way to explore emotions I didn’t fully understand at the time. As you get older, looking back at those raw, unfiltered expressions can be really meaningful.”

Set for release on April 25 via No Coincidence Records, Everything Must Go captures Goose’s evolution, weaving together songs from different eras of the band’s journey. It follows the album’s first single, “Give It Time”, a track that mirrors the internal dialogue of doubt and resilience. Beginning softly before swelling into an anthemic crescendo, the song finds its footing through deep harmonies and layered instrumentation. The accompanying video—directed by Michael Nuchareno—features raw, behind-the-scenes glimpses into Goose’s world, blending intimate studio moments with electrifying live performances.

This album marks the Connecticut-based quintet’s first studio release in nearly three years, following 2022’s Dripfield. Once again produced by D. James Goodwin, Everything Must Go reflects the band’s growth and the immersive spirit of their live shows. The record blends reimagined fan-favorite live tracks with fresh material, bringing together a dynamic mix of moods, characters, and sonic textures.

“These songs span different times and places in our journey, and they don’t follow a neat, linear path,” Mitarotonda explains. “It’s more of a landscape than a singular statement—each song represents a different part of that journey. And the best part? Everyone’s invited to the party.”

For both longtime fans and those just discovering Goose, Everything Must Go feels like both a reflection and a declaration—a band embracing its past while pushing into new territory.

“As we went through a period of huge changes—not just as a band, but in the world around us—the album title took on new layers of meaning,” Mitarotonda adds. “We wanted to throw everything we had into this project. To start fresh. To let everything go.”

Look for Goose at Bonnaroo this June!

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!