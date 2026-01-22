Kristian Bush Hits No. 1 For the 10th Time as Producer

Multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer Kristian Bush is marking another major milestone, earning his 10th No. 1 as a producer with Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later.” The GOLD-certified hit recently climbed to the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase airplay chart, continuing an impressive run for both Bush and Moroney.

Written by Moroney alongside Ben Williams, David “Messy” Mescon, and Rob Hatch, “6 Months Later” is Moroney’s third career No. 1 and will appear on her upcoming album, Cloud 9, due out February 20.

Bush has been a creative constant in Moroney’s rise, producing each of her No. 1 singles as well as all three of her studio albums. Along the way, he’s helped shape one of country music’s most compelling new voices, while further solidifying his reputation as a producer who balances modern polish with classic storytelling.

“I’ve been making records since I was 13 years old with my brother, and waking up this week to find out I just earned my 10th No. 1 as a producer is pretty surreal,” Bush shares. “It’s still a thrill hearing my brother’s playing coming through the speakers. I’m thankful to Megan for trusting me with her songs and to country radio for continuing to support the music.”

Bush’s brother, Brandon Bush, is a key part of the studio band featured on Moroney’s albums, adding another layer of family collaboration to the project.

Beyond Moroney’s catalog, Bush’s recent production work includes projects with K. Michelle, Runaway June, and others, earning him three CMA Award nominations in 2025. His consistent success has also placed him regularly among Billboard’s Top 5 Country Producers.

Bush’s influence stretches well beyond a single lane, with production credits and collaborations that include Brooks & Dunn, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney, Jamey Johnson, and Kacey Musgraves — a testament to the range and adaptability of his sound across country and Americana.

Coming off the No. 1 milestone, Bush recently returned from Northern Ireland, where he and Brandon Bush took part in the Your Roots Are Showing music conference, sharing insights on creativity, connection, and storytelling in today’s global music landscape.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!