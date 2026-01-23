Clay Street Unit Coming to The Basement East

Denver-based six-piece Clay Street Unit arrives in Nashville at a pivotal moment, bringing their high-energy, roots-driven live show to The Basement East on February 14. The Valentine’s Day performance lands just one night after the release of their long-awaited debut album, Sin & Squalor, out February 13 via Leo33, making it a timely chance to catch a band on the rise in an intimate room.

Formed in Denver in 2021, Clay Street Unit has built its following the old-fashioned way—through relentless touring, packed club dates, and a live show that consistently turns first-time listeners into fans. The band blends folk, bluegrass, country, and Appalachian influences with the drive of modern Americana, shaped by members who grew up across the South before finding a shared home in Colorado.

Produced by Chris Pandolfi of The Infamous Stringdusters, Sin & Squalor captures both the celebratory energy of Clay Street Unit’s live shows and a deeper, more reflective side of their songwriting. Songs like “Rollin’” explore the uneasy space between heartbreak and healing, while “Drive” channels the restless momentum of life on the road. Elsewhere, the album moves effortlessly from the high-energy lift of “Where Have You Gone” to the quiet ache of “Choctaw County,” a standout duet with Lindsay Lou, and the easy charm of “Let’s Get Stoned.”

The band’s momentum feels especially strong after navigating a major setback earlier this year, when their previous label folded just as the album rollout began. With Nashville based Leo33 now behind the release and a fast-growing fanbase supporting them, Clay Street Unit appears sharper and more focused than ever.

“Whenever we’re onstage, we’re just trying to throw a party,” says frontman Sam Walker. “Life’s hard enough already. We want to remind people to let loose, love each other, and enjoy themselves.”

That spirit is exactly what Nashville audiences can expect on February 14 at The Basement East—a chance to see Clay Street Unit in a room built for connection, right as their debut album introduces them to a much wider audience.

