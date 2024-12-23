Koe Wetzel Scores His First No. 1 Country Single

Koe Wetzel caps a breakout year with another major career milestone, earning his first No. 1 single at Country radio with “High Road” featuring Jessie Murph, topping both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country charts this week while also Top 20 Hot AC and Top 25 at Top 40.

“Look at us with a No. 1! Jessie, you’re a beast of a singer and writer, glad we share this one together. Amy, Carrie, Laura, Serrato and Gabe, it’s an honor any time we’re in a room together,” shares Wetzel. “It’s been an unbelievable year and to cap it off with this is just unreal. Huge shoutout to the fans for already making this one Platinum, to our promo team for working their asses off all year and to Country radio for taking a chance on a kid from East Texas.”

Released in July as his fifth studio album, 9 Lives has proven to be a defining album for Wetzel, earning recognition on multiple year-end best-of lists.

As Wetzel dominates the year-end airwaves, he’s also spreading holiday cheer with the recent release of his new holiday EP, Koe Wetzel Presents…Wetzel’s Wonderland Chapter 2. Featuring four new reimagined classics, the project continues a tradition that Wetzel’s began last year, now boasting seven songs total.

