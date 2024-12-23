 

Waymore’s Outlaws With Tommy Townsend To Begin Chief’s Residency

Waymore’s Outlaws With Tommy Townsend To Begin Chief’s Residency 12/28

Waymore’s Outlaws has kept the spirit of Waylon Jennings alive with lead singer Tommy Townsend for 15 years, and the former members of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s touring and recording band are set to begin a residency at Chief’s On Broadway. The bi-monthly performances will begin at the venerable club’s ticketed venue, Neon Steeple on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Consisting of Waylon’s former bass player Jerry “Jigger” Bridges, Barny Robertson on keys, Carter Robertson on vocals, Jeff Hale on drums and steel guitarist Fred Newell, the band collectively performed on the recordings of mega hits “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” the Dukes of Hazzard “Good Ol’ Boys” theme, “Luckenbach Texas,” and “Rainy Day Woman,” and countless other gold and platinum hits. Lead guitarist and singer Tommy Townsend adds to their mix of Outlaw music. Waymore’s Outlaws are keeping the spirit and spirit of Waylon Jennings alive today.

“This show is like a live documentary,” said Carter Robertson of the Runnin’ With Ol’ Waylon multimedia concept. “You have Waylon’s voice introducing songs, and former band members speaking, and then you have us on stage who actually recorded the hits and lived the stories.”

If you’re a fan of Waylon Jennings you do not want to miss this show. We are proud to say that Tommy Townsend has been a good friend to Nashville.com for many years and he is an amazing artist in his own right. So don’t miss it!

