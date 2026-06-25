Koe Wetzel Drops Five More Songs From The Night Champion Sessions

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Just two weeks after releasing his latest album, The Night Champion, Koe Wetzel isn’t slowing down. Instead of making fans wait for another project, the Texas hitmaker is adding five new tracks to the album this Friday, giving listeners even more music from what has become one of the most productive creative stretches of his career.

The expanded release includes “Magnet,” “Bad Decisions,” “Ronnie Ray,” “Rolling & Smoking,” and “Meet You There.” All five songs were written and recorded during the same sessions that produced The Night Champion‘s original 11 tracks, continuing the album’s mix of gritty storytelling, rock influences, and country attitude.

“Anyone who’s followed me for a while knows I’m not very good at calling it a night,” Wetzel said. “With how much love the fans have been showing this album already—and knowing we had these additional songs we believe in just as much—we figured we’d go ahead and turn ’em loose while the night’s still young.”

Wetzel first broke the news directly to fans through his Community messaging platform before officially announcing the expanded edition.

The additional songs build on the momentum of The Night Champion, a project that has earned widespread praise for its fearless songwriting and genre-blending sound. The album continues to showcase the East Texas native’s ability to balance hard-hitting rock energy with honest, often introspective lyrics.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new material live. Wetzel launches the U.S. and Canadian leg of The Night Champion World Tour on July 8, bringing his high-energy live show to audiences across North America.

The tour also arrives as his collaboration with Corey Kent, “Rocky Mountain Low,” continues climbing the country charts, while his latest single, “Hurts Like You,” is also gaining momentum at country radio.

Support on select dates of the tour will come from Shane Smith & The Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen, Bayker Blankenship, Kolby Cooper, and Logan Jahnke.

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