Japanese Musician ASH builds Explores the Gibson Vault at Gibson Garage Nashville

Gibson rolled out the welcome mat in Music City this week as Japanese guitarist and Gibson Marquee Artist ASH made his first-ever trip to Nashville for a whirlwind two-day visit packed with guitars, collaborations and classic Nashville moments.

From spotting a massive Les Paul™ mural upon arrival to stepping inside the Gibson Custom Shop, ASH soaked in the city’s deep musical roots. During his visit, he worked with Gibson’s Made to Measure team to design a custom white Les Paul, a nod to the guitar that’s become his longtime onstage companion. “The Les Paul is the king of guitars,” ASH shared, calling the custom build a lifelong dream.

The trip also delivered plenty of music. ASH capped off his Nashville debut with jam sessions alongside Gibson ambassadors Jared James Nichols and Marty Schwartz, and even jumped on stage at local venues. He also explored the Gibson Garage Nashville, toured the Gibson USA craftory, and got an up-close look at rare instruments inside the famed Gibson Vault.

Named a Gibson Marquee Artist this year, ASH joins a global roster of emerging musicians supported through Gibson’s artist development program. A seasoned touring and session guitarist, ASH has performed worldwide, contributed to major studio projects, and co-founded the rock group Kyso, whose releases have racked up hundreds of millions of views.

For ASH, the Nashville visit was a full-circle moment. “This is a place I’ve dreamed of visiting for a long time,” he said. “The music, the people, the atmosphere—it’s something I’ll carry with me forever.”

