King Calaway Launches “Nashville House Band Series”

“Growing up in Nashville, I have always looked up to how unique our music community is. People like Vince Gill play on other artists’ records just for love of playing,” noted King Calaway drummer Chris Deaton. “We posted a video of us playing and singing Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da to our socials. I got a message from Jimmie Allen right after asking how we make those videos. And I replied saying ‘let’s make one together!’ From there the wheels started turning. So many musicians are physically separated from their bands and fellow musicians right now, and if we can make music with them that is what Nashville is all about to us.”

“Growing up in Nashville, I have always looked up to how unique our music community is. People like Vince Gill play on other artists’ records just for love of playing,” noted King Calaway drummer Chris Deaton. “We posted a video of us playing and singing Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da to our socials. I got a message from Jimmie Allen right after asking how we make those videos. And I replied saying ‘let’s make one together!’ From there the wheels started turning. So many musicians are physically separated from their bands and fellow musicians right now, and if we can make music with them that is what Nashville is all about to us.”

While today marks the official series launch, the six members have been sharing covers and collaborations across social media in the past weeks as they quickly grow a reputation as Nashville’s ‘House Band’ despite the fact that they have been quarantined separately in different countries (Gibraltar, Scotland, United States) and across multiple states.

While today marks the official series launch, the six members have been sharing covers and collaborations across social media in the past weeks as they quickly grow a reputation as Nashville’s ‘House Band’ despite the fact that they have been quarantined separately in different countries (Gibraltar, Scotland, United States) and across multiple states.

“Growing up playing in many different bands, I have always been drawn to great musicians. There’s something magical about playing in a band with amazing musicians that can’t be replicated, and I feel we have that in King Calaway,” said guitarist Caleb Miller. “Players like Brad Paisley and Keith Urban have always been icons of mine and have always put themselves out there to bring Nashville together, I hope in some small way with the House Band Series we can offer ourselves in the spirit of great players like that!”

Today the musicians of King Calaway accompanied some of Nashville’s most gifted fellow artists with an all-star crew made up of Blanco Brown, who demonstrated his vocal range, as well as Jimmie Allen who donates a soulful verse. The track is topped off by the tasteful guitar licks and vocals of Lindsay Ell who as an artist understands the depth of John Mayer’s “Waiting On the World to Change” better than most, having previously rerecorded and released his entire Continuum album.

Not only was the collaboration brilliantly pieced together and performed, but it also showcases the power of “banding” together during this time to unite musicians and fans with the spirit of the Nashville music community in these hard times.