Gabby Barrett Tops The Charts

Gabby Barrett reigns atop both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country radio airplay charts this week with her debut single “I Hope.” A career first for Barrett, she is the first solo female to take a debut single to #1 since 2017, joining an elite class of hitmakers. Simultaneously, Barrett’s “I Hope” is the first debut solo female single to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since 2017, soaring to the #2 spot this week.

“I can’t believe this is happening… this is amazing,” exclaims Barrett, after being surprised by the news. “Thank you to Country Radio for being so welcoming and supportive. And to my husband, family, fans, label, team and everyone who has supported me along the way – this would not have been possible without you. God is good, all the time.”

Written by Barrett alongside Zachary Kale and Jon Nite, and co-produced by GRAMMY-nominated Ross Copperman and Kale, the song has 235 million on-demand streams to date, now holds a two-week streak as the most-streamed Country song in America, and has been #1 on the Shazam Country chart for nine consecutive weeks. Barrett continues to break glass ceilings as Billboard’s newest Chartbreaker, spending six consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart.

This year, Barrett will release her debut album via Warner Music Nashville, co-produced by Ross Copperman and Zachary Kale, that touts numerous songwriting credits for Barrett alongside Nashville mainstay co-writers Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins, Jon Nite and more.