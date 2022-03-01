Songwriter Dan Kouba Sends A Message Of Thanks To Aaron Rodgers

Devoted Green Bay Packers fan and singer/songwriter Dan Kouba sends a lighthearted message to the team’s quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, with the release of his new single “Hey There Mister Rodgers.” Relatable to other die-hard fans, the witty tune proves Kouba’s loyalty and gives thanks to Rodgers for years of success. A “Packer ‘till the end,” Kouba felt the urge to use his talent to put his thoughts into a song and say what all fans are thinking – “we pray that you won’t go!” “Hey There MisterRodgers” is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

The Wisconsin native’s soaring vocals and songwriting skills go beyond this new single, with music inspired by the upcoming documentary “Apache Blues: Welcome Home,” which follows the journey of two filmmakers who try to find the truth between what society teaches and the reality of fighting in war. Kouba’s talent shines in each tune he creates, giving listeners songs that are both relatable and meaningful. Full of life and feeding off the world around him, the release of “Hey There Mister Rodgers” proves there is no slowing down for the gifted musician.

Kouba’s story is quite uncommon, finding his love for music and started writing original songs after his second heart surgery at 64 years old. Having owned eight companies with 82 employees, and recovering from alcohol for over 30 years, he turned to playing guitar and singing for a new journey that keeps him stress-free. Young in spirit, he is able to blend all of his life experiences together with music to create heartwarming and uplifting songs. Kouba’s positive energy beams through each creative tune he writes with exciting projects in the works for 2022.