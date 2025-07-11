WATCH: Rising Star Mattie Taylor’s “Love Is True”

In a city known for nurturing some of the greatest voices in music, Mattie Taylor is emerging as one of Nashville’s most promising new singer-songwriters. With a voice that’s both heartfelt and powerful, and lyrics rooted in honest storytelling, Taylor is a name you’ll want to remember.

Her musical journey began early, competing in vocal showcases and honing her craft under the guidance of renowned vocal coach and author Renee Grant-Williams—a mentor to some of country’s finest. That early foundation helped shape not just her technique, but her artistic identity, rooted in a deep love for music and an unwavering dedication to authenticity.

Since then, Mattie has made waves with performances at CMA Fest, a shared stage with GRAMMY-nominated artist Linda Davis, and a standout hometown performance at the historic Temple Theatre in Portland, TN—where she also opened for country great Suzy Bogguss. Whether she’s performing on a festival stage or connecting with fans at local farmers markets, Taylor brings a warmth and sincerity to every performance that draws listeners in.

In 2021, she took a bold step and released her first self-penned single, “Livin’ For It.” Since then, she’s released seven solo-written tracks, including her latest single ﻿“Love Is True”﻿ (watch above) —a song that showcases her growth as both a writer and an artist. With each release, Taylor reveals more of her heart, sharing themes of resilience, love, and the courage to dream big.

For fans wanting to catch Mattie live, she’s a regular performer at Burger Republic in Mt. Juliet, where you can find her most Thursday nights, and also at Burger Republic in the Gulch, where she performs every Friday evening from 6–8 p.m. These intimate shows are a perfect way to experience her music up close and personal, just as her star continues to rise.

A proud small-town girl with big-time ambition, Mattie Taylor is living proof that staying true to your roots can take you far. She’s more than just a rising star—she’s an artist with something to say, and the talent to back it up.

Keep your eye on Mattie Taylor—because in Music City, she’s definitely one to watch.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!