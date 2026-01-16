Kenny Chesney Set For Sphere Residency

Kenny Chesney didn’t just make history with his run at Las Vegas’ Sphere — he walked away with a fresh perspective on his own music. As the first solo artist and country act to bring his songs into the venue’s fully immersive, next-level environment, Chesney found that the combination of massive visuals, pristine sound, and an all-in No Shoes Nation audience revealed new layers in songs fans have known for years.

For Chesney, who sits comfortably alongside Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Metallica on Pollstar’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the Millennium, the experience reshaped how he approached his upcoming 2026 return to Sphere. The East Tennessee native and newly inducted Country Music Hall of Famer realized the venue offered something his stadium shows can’t: space for intimacy. Despite the scale of the room, Sphere’s design brings the audience closer, allowing quieter moments and deeper listening to shine.

That closeness has opened the door to a setlist shakeup. Chesney and his band have been digging back into songs that haven’t seen the stage in years — and even a few that have never been played live. The response during last year’s run proved fans were eager for it, and Chesney hints that a significant portion of the upcoming shows could feature material rarely heard in his live performances.

Last year’s residency, nominated for Pollstar’s Residency of the Year, reimagined how fans experienced Chesney’s catalog. From the immersive, tech-driven world of “Welcome to the Fishbowl” to the sweeping ocean skies of “One Lonely Island,” the shows didn’t just present songs — they expanded them. Around Vegas, No Shoes Nation gathered at pop-up experiences, tiki bars, and meetups that turned the residency into a full-on community event.

–Jerry Holthouse

