Craig Morgan Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer by Pete Hegseth

Country music favorite and longtime patriot Craig Morgan marked a major milestone this week, officially earning his promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army Reserve. The ceremony took place Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Pentagon, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presiding.

Morgan’s promotion is the latest chapter in a military journey that now spans nearly two decades. After previously serving 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, Morgan returned to service in 2023, reenlisting in the Army Reserve during a historic swearing-in on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Balancing service and stardom, Morgan has built a remarkable dual legacy. As a country artist, he’s racked up more than 2.5 billion career streams and placed over 25 songs on the Billboard charts, including fan favorites like “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Almost Home,” “International Harvester,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and the deeply personal “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” His latest release, American Soundtrack, continues that tradition, blending faith, patriotism, and storytelling across six new tracks.

Morgan was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, but long before his rise in country music, he was already serving his country. In addition to his military career, he has made nearly two dozen overseas trips to perform for U.S. troops and remains deeply involved with organizations supporting active-duty service members and veterans, including Operation Finally Home and the USO. His honors include induction into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame, the USO Merit Award, and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

–Jerry Holthouse

