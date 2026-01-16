Craig Morgan Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer by Pete Hegseth
Left to right: Craig Morgan, Karen Greer (wife of Craig Morgan), Pete Hegseth. Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza

Craig Morgan Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer by Pete Hegseth

Country music favorite and longtime patriot Craig Morgan marked a major milestone this week, officially earning his promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army Reserve. The ceremony took place Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Pentagon, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presiding.

Morgan’s promotion is the latest chapter in a military journey that now spans nearly two decades. After previously serving 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, Morgan returned to service in 2023, reenlisting in the Army Reserve during a historic swearing-in on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Balancing service and stardom, Morgan has built a remarkable dual legacy. As a country artist, he’s racked up more than 2.5 billion career streams and placed over 25 songs on the Billboard charts, including fan favorites like “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Almost Home,” “International Harvester,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and the deeply personal “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” His latest release, American Soundtrack, continues that tradition, blending faith, patriotism, and storytelling across six new tracks.

Morgan was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, but long before his rise in country music, he was already serving his country. In addition to his military career, he has made nearly two dozen overseas trips to perform for U.S. troops and remains deeply involved with organizations supporting active-duty service members and veterans, including Operation Finally Home and the USO. His honors include induction into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame, the USO Merit Award, and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

 

–Jerry Holthouse

 

 

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

 

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Vince Gill Named 2026 Ken Burns American Heritage Prize Recipient

Vince Gill Named 2026 Ken Burns American Heritage Prize Recipient

Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has been named the 2026 recipient of the …

ATTENTION ELVIS FANS: This News is EPIC!

ATTENTION ELVIS FANS: This News is EPIC!

Last night the Nashville.com team had the pleasure of watching “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” …