LISTEN: Julia Cole’s “What Could Go Wrong”

Rising country artist Julia Cole is stepping into cuffing season with a dose of tough love on her new single, What Could Go Wrong, out now. Co-written by Cole alongside Danielle Blakey and Willie Morrison, the candid track serves as a timely reminder of why exes are best left in the past — especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Drawing from real-life conversations and well-meaning advice from those closest to her, the song leans into the uneasy truth of revisiting a relationship that’s almost guaranteed to end the same way it did before.

“Sisterhood is never letting your girls get back with their terrible exes, no matter how much they miss them,” Cole shared. “Hopefully, through this song, I can be that sister to anyone out there needing the reminder to stay strong.”

Cole continues to gain momentum at country radio with her current single. The track has racked up more than 270 million views across platforms and has landed on high-profile playlists including SiriusXM’s The Highway, Spotify’s Hot Country, and Apple Music’s Today’s Country.

Looking ahead, Cole is gearing up for a busy year on the road, with confirmed appearances at Stagecoach and the international C2C Festival, along with a headline tour set to be announced soon. Having already shared the stage with heavy hitters like Jelly Roll and Dierks Bentley, Cole continues to solidify her place as one of country music’s most relatable and refreshing new voices.

