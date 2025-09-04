Kane Brown Celebrates 13th No. 1 Hit “Backseat Driver”
Photo Back Row L-R: Sony Music Nashville’s Dennis Reese, Black River’s Rebekah Gordon, ASCAP’s Evyn Johnston, On Cor Music’s Mickey Jack Cones, Combustion’s Chris Van Belkom, BMI’s MaryAnn Keen; Front Row L-R: Studio Bank’s Ron Cox, Jacob Davis (ASCAP), Kane Brown (BMI), Jordan Walker (BMI); Photo by Larry McCormack for BMI

Kane Brown and the Music Row community gathered Wednesday (Sept. 3) to celebrate his latest milestone – his 13th career No. 1 single, “Backseat Driver.” The rooftop of BMI Nashville provided the backdrop for the event, hosted by BMI and ASCAP.

Written by Jordan Walker (BMI) and Jacob Davis (ASCAP) and produced by Dann Huff, the introspective track appears on Brown’s latest album The High Road. With “Backseat Driver,” Brown secures his eighth consecutive Country radio chart-topper, further cementing his status as one of the format’s most consistent hitmakers.

The celebration was filled with heartfelt moments. Walker was surprised by family who traveled from Texas to mark his second career No. 1, while Davis credited his daughter as the song’s inspiration, recalling memories from five years ago when “Backseat Driver” was written.

Emceed by BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, the program also featured Studio Bank’s Ron Cox, who presented a special donation on behalf of Brown and the songwriters to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

