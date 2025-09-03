Larkin Poe Announce An Acoustic Companion Vol. II

Nashville.com favorite, GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Larkin Poe – sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – are set to release An Acoustic Companion Vol. II on October 10 via their own Tricki-Woo Records. The five-track collection features stripped-down versions of songs from their latest chart-topping album, Bloom, offering an intimate reimagining of fan favorites, including the newly released “Mockingbird (Unplugged).” (listen above)

The deluxe edition of Bloom will be available as a limited-edition picture disc and a special CD pressing featuring all five acoustic tracks, exclusively on tour and at the band’s webstore.

Fans in Nashville will get a special opportunity to connect with Larkin Poe when they appear at Tommy Emmanuel’s Guitar Camp USA: Nashville 2025, October 9–12. The appearance comes as the sisters celebrate a run of major career milestones, including their nomination for “Duo/Group of the Year” at the 24th annual Americana Music Awards & Honors.

Larkin Poe’s Bloom (released January 2025) quickly rose into the Top 10 on the Americana charts, fueled by standout singles like “Easy Love Pt. 1,” while earning critical praise. With its blend of raw roots, modern rock grit, and deeply personal songwriting, Bloom affirms the Lovell sisters’ place as torchbearers of American roots music.

Following their Nashville stop, Larkin Poe will take their Bloom Tour 2025 across Europe and the UK beginning October 17, with headline dates and festival appearances through late November.

