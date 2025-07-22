Songwriting Legend Gary Nicholson To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

After decades of shaping the soundtrack of country music, hit songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gary Nicholson is stepping into the spotlight with his solo debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage this Friday, July 25 at 7 p.m. It’s a long-awaited and well-deserved moment for one of Nashville’s most prolific behind-the-scenes musical forces.

“It is a great thrill and honor to make my debut appearance on the Opry,” says Nicholson. “I have performed numerous times through the years as a sideman for various artists, but it is so special to perform my songs under my own name. I never dreamed when I moved to Nashville in 1980 that I would someday have this opportunity, being mostly behind the scenes as a songwriter, sideman, and producer. I am very thankful that the Opry is recognizing songwriters.”

Nicholson’s Opry debut marks a major milestone in a career that includes more than 700 cuts across a wide range of genres. His songs have been recorded by legends like Willie Nelson, Ringo Starr, B.B. King, Fleetwood Mac, John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Guy Clark, Reba McEntire, Waylon Jennings, Garth Brooks, and Del McCoury, among many others.

He’s penned iconic hits such as:

Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance”

Patty Loveless’s “The Trouble with the Truth” and “A Thousand Times a Day”

Montgomery Gentry’s “She Couldn’t Change Me”

Don Williams’ “That’s the Thing About Love”

Lee Roy Parnell’s “Givin’ Water to a Drowning Man”

Nicholson’s work has also found a home on the silver screen, most notably with the song “Falling and Flying,” featured in the Oscar-winning film Crazy Heart starring Jeff Bridges.

In addition to his songwriting credits, Nicholson is a Grammy-winning producer, having helmed five albums for Delbert McClinton, earning two Grammy Awards along the way. He is a proud inductee of both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Following his Grand Ole Opry debut, Nicholson will appear at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday, July 26 at noon as part of the museum’s monthly Songwriter Sessions series. The 45-minute program will include live performances and personal stories from Nicholson’s remarkable songwriting journey.

