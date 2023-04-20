Morgan Wallen Continues To Break Records

For the second time in his career, Morgan Wallen walked onstage to a stadium full of fans last night last Friday, this time setting the attendance record as 39,609 packed the stands. Soaking in his first of 58 shows in North America this year, on night one of two back-to-back plays at Milwaukee’s MLB American Family Field.

The tour name pays homage to his third studio album One Thing At A Time, which remains at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, where it has been parked for five consecutive weeks and counting. The album continues to break records, the latest surpassing Drake to become the artist with the most songs simultaneously charting on the Billboard Hot 100, with all 36 songs atop the chart.

The streaming success of the album once again launched Wallen to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 all-genre chart for his 11th career week, becoming the only core country artist to simultaneously rule the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 charts.

One Thing At A Time has already yielded two No. 1 hits with 10-week No. 1 “You Proof” – the longest No. 1 in Country radio history – and “Thought You Should Know,” which remained at the top of country airplay charts for three consecutive weeks. Current singles “One Thing At A Time” and “Last Night” remain in the top-20-and-climbing on country radio, while “Last Night” continues to see success on pop charts, becoming Wallen’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre chart.

Internationally, the album continues to soar, as it reaches its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, with “Last Night” sitting at No. 1 on the Canadian Top 200 Songs chart.