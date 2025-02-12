Concord Music Signs Cole Goodwin

Today, Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of rising country artist-songwriter Cole Goodwin. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes his full catalog and all future works.

Originally from Pooler, Georgia, Cole Goodwin first stepped onto the scene with the release of his self-produced EP, titled Soon Enough, in March 2023. Since this release, the 24-year-old singer/songwriter has toured the Southeast, opening for artists including Austin Snell, Conner Smith, and Zach Top. In 2024, Goodwin released singles “When You Get Home” (co-written by Will Moseley) and “Catchin’ On,” (co-written with Justin Dukes) which quickly became fan favorites. He was voted Savannah’s Best Country Artist of 2023 and 2024, as well as 2024’s Best Singer/Songwriter, Best Local Concert, and Best All-Around Musician.

Courtney Allen, Sr. Director, A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville states: “The first time I met Cole, I knew he was something special. He blew me away with his magnetic personality and self-confidence and especially, with the songs he had penned solo. He is proof that traditional country music is alive and well in the next generation of hitmakers and I am thrilled that he has chosen Concord as his publishing home.”

Cole Goodwin states: “Courtney was one of the first publishers I met in town, and I instantly fell in love with her personality, and her love of good songs. Courtney has been so encouraging and supportive of me since our first meeting, and I am so thrilled to be able to work with her and the rest of the Concord team!”

This January, Goodwin released his latest single, “Fast Track Back,” (co-written with Kenny Whitmire). The upbeat, light-hearted song explores the feeling of getting back to your loved ones after being on the road.

Goodwin is also keeping busy with touring. This spring, he will be opening for Zach Top on his “Cold Beer & Country Music” tour, as well as Dylan Marlowe and Conner Smith’s “Did We Just Become Best Friends?” tour (for the Chattanooga, Isle of Palms and Wilmington dates). In summer 2025, Goodwin will be joining Country superstar Luke Bryan on his 30+ city “Country Song Came On” stadium tour as a special guest on select dates. In October 2025, he will appear as part of the Field & Stream Music Fest in Winnsboro, South Carolina.

