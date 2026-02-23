John Oates Delivers Soulful, Roots-Rich Set at 3rd & Lindsley

Last Friday night at 3rd & Lindsley, Nashville resident John Oates reminded a packed house why he remains one of the most enduring and versatile artists of his generation. Best known around the world as one-half of Hall & Oates—the best-selling duo of all time with more than 80 million albums sold—Oates used the intimate hometown stage to dig deep into the roots that shaped him long before arena tours and chart-topping hits.

Having made Music City home since the early 2000s, Oates has fully embraced the Americana spirit that defines so much of Nashville’s creative community. That connection was clear throughout the evening. Backed by a tight, locked-in band that moved effortlessly between blue-eyed soul, Americana, and vintage R&B grooves, Oates delivered a performance that was both relaxed and masterful. The musicianship was crisp and dynamic—harmonies perfectly placed, rhythms sitting deep in the pocket, and arrangements that gave every song room to breathe.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has often reflected on being “old enough to remember music before the birth of rock and roll,” and Friday’s show felt like a living timeline of American sound. Drawing from early influences like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley—along with the soul sounds pouring from labels like Stax and Chess—he seamlessly blended genres with the ease of someone who has lived through their evolution.

Fans were treated to several Hall & Oates classics, each met with enthusiastic singalongs that filled the room with nostalgia. Yet even those familiar hits felt newly energized in this roots-oriented setting. Oates also spotlighted material from his solo catalog, songs born from his Nashville chapter that showcase a more introspective, Americana-infused side of his artistry.

The evening’s highlights included soulful covers of Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson, honoring the R&B giants who influenced him during his formative years in Philadelphia. The band handled the Motown grooves with finesse and reverence, adding their own subtle flavor while staying true to the originals.

More than five decades into his career, Oates isn’t simply revisiting the past—he’s celebrating the full spectrum of American music that shaped him. Great show!

–Jerry Holthouse

