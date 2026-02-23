Magoo, Up Close and Personal at Third Man Records

One night after selling out The Blue Room at Third Man Records, Denver’s rising progressive bluegrass quartet Magoo proved lightning can strike twice. Having never seen them before, they instantly became a new favorite and I would definitely consider them THE band to watch in the Bluegrass world.

Yesterday’s in-store performance at Third Man was as intimate as it gets — maybe 40 lucky fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder — and like the night before, it was completely sold out. No stage lights, no frills, just four musicians standing in close quarters and absolutely commanding the room in this acoustic performance. If anyone needed proof that Magoo is one of the fastest-rising and most exciting bluegrass bands on the scene right now, they got it.

The band played their forthcoming debut album, What a Life, in its entirety ahead of its February 27, 2026 release, and the small crowd hung on every note.

From the first downbeat, it was clear these aren’t just talented pickers — they’re world-class players with vision. Dobroist Dylan Flynn (winner of the 2024 RockyGrass Dobro Competition) brought soulful warmth and lyrical phrasing that floated through the room. Guitarist Erik Hill, runner-up in the RockyGrass Flatpicking Contest, anchored the rhythmic drive with authority and finesse. Mandolinist Courtlyn Bills delivered fiery, inventive solos that pushed the arrangements into thrilling territory, while bassist Denton Turner grounded everything with impeccable timing and groove.

Together, their tight three-part harmonies and extended improvisational sections gave the songs both structure and freedom — honoring bluegrass tradition while confidently stretching its boundaries.

What a Life captures that same spirit. The record balances heartfelt songwriting with soaring instrumental passages and features bluegrass legend Sam Bush on fiddle and harmony vocals. Mastered by two-time GRAMMY® winner David Glasser at Airshow Mastering, the album feels polished yet alive — much like the band’s live performance.

In the stripped-down in-store setting, every nuance was on display — the interplay between mandolin and guitar, the subtle shifts in dynamics, the way the harmonies locked in with almost telepathic precision.

Magoo’s growing list of accolades — from first place wins at UllrGrass and Clash of the Strings to a sold-out headlining show at Globe Hall in Denver and festival slots at Winter WonderGrass and Telluride — suddenly makes perfect sense. They’re not just another promising act; they’re redefining what progressive bluegrass can sound like in 2026.

If this small, sold-out in-store is any indication, What a Life won’t stay a secret for long. Nashville just witnessed a breakout moment — up close and personal. This band would be perfect for our favorite Bluegrass festival, Cavefest, hint, hint!

–Jerry Holthouse