Kid Rock Scores First No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs Chart

Kid Rock has made Billboard history. His reimagined version of Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t”—now featuring a newly written, faith-forward third verse—debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart (dated February 21, 2026). The milestone marks Kid Rock’s first-ever appearance on the chart and his first No. 1 in the Christian format.

The chart-topping debut follows his headline performance of the track during Turning Point USA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’ on February 8, where he premiered the added verse live. The moment quickly ignited conversation across both country and Christian audiences. In a symbolic nod to the personal nature of the performance, the name “Robert Ritchie”—Rock’s given name—was inlaid on the stage.

The cross-genre surge underscores the rare momentum behind the release, as the song impacted Christian, rock, country, and the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Kid Rock now shares a co-writing credit on the hit thanks to the newly added lyrics, including the verse:

“There’s a book that is sitting in your house somewhere / That could use some dusting off /

There’s a man that died for all our sins / Hanging on the cross /

You can give your life to Jesus / And he’ll give you a second chance / ’Til you can’t.”

“This one isn’t about me—it’s about redemption and the moment,” said Robert Ritchie. “I’ve lived a big, loud life, and I’ve made mistakes like any man. But I’ve also learned you don’t get unlimited tomorrows. If this verse helps somebody pick their head up, dust off that book, and take one honest step toward grace—then I’m thankful I got to be a part of it. And I don’t take a second of it for granted. God is good.”

With its message of reflection and redemption, “‘Til You Can’t” now stands as a defining career moment for Kid Rock—proof that even after decades in the spotlight, he can still deliver a chart-topping surprise rooted in faith and personal testimony.

