Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Live Concert Film Out June 10

Blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor’s first live U.S. concert film Blues From The Heart Live is releasing on June 10, 2022.

“It was a dream gig,” recalls Taylor. The live concert was recorded and filmed at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee on January 20, 2022, and features incredible guest performances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris, and Joe Bonamassa. Public TV stations around the country have been airing a shortened version of the film for their pledge events since March to their audiences.

This historic event was Joanne’s first live performance in two years and features Rob McNelley (guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Jimmy Wallace (keyboards, piano), Nick Buda (drums), Devonne Fowlkes (backing vocals), Kim Fleming (backing vocals), and Taylor on vocals and guitar.

The audio was produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden) at The Cave, Australia. The video component includes bonus track “I’m No Angel” (not available on the CD) and also a behind the scenes featurette which includes interviews of Joanne and Joe before they took the stage.

The live performance will be available as a CD/DVD and CD/Blu-Ray package and will include a collectible 24-page CD booklet. Pre-order now at https://bit.ly/JSTblues.