LISTEN: Dallas Wayne’s Premiere Of “Coldwater, Tennessee”

SiriusXMs (Willie’s Roadhouse and Outlaw Country) host, Dallas Wayne is releasing his new album, “Coldwater, Tennessee” today and Nashville.com is proud to premiere the title track. The multi-talented singer/songwriter has already released his first two singles, “I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)” and “He Even Brought Her Flowers” (With Bill Anderson). Dallas Wayne’s story has been one with its share of twists and turns that led the Missouri native in a series of different directions, from an accomplished songwriter to a fun-loving disc jockey to an insightful producer to an extremely talented artist. Coldwater, Tennessee was produced Buddy Cannon.

Wayne is the recipient of many honors, including CMA of Texas Choice award, Ameripolitan Music Awards (two-times), AWA DJ of the Year, and Texas Country Music Hall of Fame DJ inductee. He’s also opened shows for Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Jeannie Seely, Charlie Pride, Bobby Bare, Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley, to name a few.