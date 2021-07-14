Jimmie Allen
Photo by John Shearer

Jimmie Allen Debuts Book “My Voice Is A Trumpet”

Jerry Holthouse 1 day ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 12 Views

My Voice Is A Trumpet, the debut picture book from multi-platinum selling country recording artist Jimmie Allen with veteran illustrator Cathy Ann Johnson is available today, everywhere books are sold. The book is a powerful story about speaking up for what you believe in, at any age.

In My Voice Is A Trumpet all voices are as diverse as the characters and heard loud and clear. From voices that roar like a lion, to voices small as a bee, all it takes is confidence and a belief in the goodness of others to change the world.

“It’s very important to me that kids learn at a young age that they have a voice, and that it is powerful. It is up to us as adults to teach them to use their voice to encourage and show love,” says Allen. “Being a father of two kids, I try to encourage them to be themselves and love everyone around them. I’m hoping this book inspires at least one child and they always remember their voice is a trumpet.”

Allen will appear on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this morning to discuss the book, as well as participate in a virtual Live Signing event at 2 p.m. ET with his friend Kathie Lee Gifford to celebrate its release.

Coming at a time when issues of social justice are at the forefront of our society, My Voice Is A Trumpet is a pertinent and poignant book that gives children confidence in the power of their voice from a young age and the knowledge that all voices are valuable.

