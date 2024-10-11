Jelly Roll Releases “Beautifully Broken”

Jelly Roll today released his follow-up album, Beautifully Broken, available now. Beautifully Broken follows Jelly Roll’s record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, which debuted #2 on the Billboard Country charts, Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and was the largest debut Country album of the year. Named Beautifully Broken after his current US headlining tour that continues to make headlines and earn critical acclaim, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and current 3X CMA nominee’s Top 3 Country radio, and Top 20 (#18) Billboard 100 hit “I Am Not Okay,” as well as Top 10 rock radio track “Liar,” ESPN’s 2024 College Football Season anthem “Get By,” and recently debuted track, “Winning Streak,” which he first performed during his musical debut on the premiere episode of SNL’s 50th Anniversary Season (9/28).

As previously announced, net profits from every pre-order of Jelly Roll’s new album Beautifully Broken in his U.S. web store will benefit organizations helping individuals facing challenges with mental health and addiction as part of the album launch.

Earlier last week, Jelly shared the inspiration for naming the album Beautifully Broken during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sit down (9/30) as well as during Sunday Today With Willie Geist, noting that “we are all a bit broken, and all worth saving.” After teasing initial details about the project earlier this Summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and with The New York Times Magazine, he officially revealed the album’s 22 track list this week via his socials (full list below.) Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, “I Am Not Okay” is currently Top 3 and climbing on Country radio and follows the Nashville native’s fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1, including his Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, “Save Me.”

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN TRACKLIST

1. Winning Streak – Written by Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta & Rob Ragosta

2. Burning – Written by Jason DeFord, Zach Crowell, Ian Fitchuk & Ilsey Juber

3. Heart Of Stone – Written by Jason DeFord, Zach Crowell, Blake Pendergrass & Shy Carter

4. I Am Not Okay – Written by Jason DeFord, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley & Casey Brown

5. When The Drugs Don’t Work (feat. Ilsey) – Written by Jason DeFord, Ilsey Juber, Vincent Pontare, Hillary Lindsey & Alysa Vanderheym

6. Higher Than Heaven (feat. Wiz Khalifa) – Written by Jason DeFord, Cameron Thomaz, Taylor Phillips, Jessi Alexander & Brock Berryhill

7. Liar – Written by Jason DeFord, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips

8. Everyone Bleeds – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Tedder, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson & Amy Allen

9. Get By – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Tedder, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson & Jon Bellion

10. Unpretty – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Tedder, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson & Amy Allen

11. Grace – Written by Jason DeFord, Ilsey Juber, Ian Fitchuk & Ben Johnson

12. What It Takes – Written by Jason DeFord, Josh Hoge, Josh Miller & Zach Crowell

13. Hey Mama – Written by Jason DeFord, Chris LaCorte, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips & Blake Pendergrass

14. Time Of Day (feat. mgk) – Written by Jason DeFord, Colson Baker, Zach Crowell, Ilsey Juber, Ashley Gorley, Michael Wayne Atha, Brandon Allen, & Stephen Basil

15. Born Again – Written by Jason DeFord, Alysa Vanderheym, Steph Jones, Devin Dawson & Jaxson Free

16. Guilty – Written by Jason DeFord, Taylor Phillips, Ben Johnson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jacob Hackworth, Brock Berryhill, Ashley Gorley & Ryan Vojtesak

17. Little Light – Written by Jason DeFord, John Ryan, Alexander Izquierdo, Gregory Aldae Hein, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson & Isaiah Tejada

18. Hear Me Out – Written by Jason DeFord, Alysa Vanderheym, Steph Jones, Devin Dawson & Jaxson Free

19. Woman – Written by Jason DeFord, Joe Reeves, Ilsey Juber, Geoff Warburton & Joe Fox

20. Smile So Much – Written by Jason DeFord, Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Marshmello, Rocky Block, John Byron & Ryan Vojtesak

21. My Cross – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Vojtesak, Ilsey Juber, Geoff Warburton & Joe Fox

22. What’s Wrong With Me – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Vojtesak, Rocky Block, John Byron & Blake Pendergrass

