WATCH: Michigander’s “Emotional”

Indie rockers Michigander led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer – has announced the arrival of his debut album, Michigander, due Friday, February 7 via Totally Normal Records through Thirty Tigers.

Michigander is heralded by today’s premiere of the moving new single, “Emotional,” (watch above) available everywhere now. Limited edition vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively at shop.michiganderband.com.

“I’ve worked my whole life to create my first album,” says Jason Singer, “and this moment truly feels like a special one. With the release of ‘Emotional’ I finally get to share this feeling with my fans and let them know it’s coming. I can’t wait for people to hear it and to play all this music live.

“‘Emotional’ was one of the first songs Jeremy Lutito (who produced the whole record) and I wrote together. He had that synth bass and drum beat idea that sort of goes throughout the entire song. The song is about trying to progress as a human in spite of being human. I think most people are just trying their best, and that’s all we can really do.”

Michigander also includes this summer’s single, “Giving Up,” available now alongside an official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel (Andrew McMahon, Manchester Orchestra) and streaming now at YouTube. “Giving Up” quickly proved an immediate sensation following three previous top 10 singles at Triple A, earning immediate airplay on Alternative Rock radio outlets nationwide along with top playlist placement including the cover of Spotify’s influential The New Alt and the #1 spot on both Apple Music’s The New Rock and Tidal’s The Hot Rock. The track was also named “Song of the Day” by Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current and met by direct success on such popular playlists as Spotify’s New Music Friday and It’s Alt Good, Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Trending Songs, New In Rock, and New In Alternative (coming in on the latter two playlists at #3), Amazon Music’s Brand New Rock and Fresh Indie, and YouTube Music’s Eclectic Rock.

Look for Michigander at The Basement East here in Nashville on February 7th.

